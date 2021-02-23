Donald “Billy” Johnson, 85, of Utica, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 24, 1935, in Daviess County, to the late Albert and Dorothy Johnson, Billy graduated from Tech High School. He was a quiet and laid-back guy with a high degree of mechanical skills. This led him into the maintenance field where he worked at G.E. for over 35 years before retirement. Billy enjoyed NASCAR and was himself an avid race car driver. He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt, especially ducks, being a very active member of Ducks Unlimited.
In addition to his parents, Billy also was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Taylor Johnson in 2009 and a granddaughter, Sherri Stewart in 2016.
Survivors include his children, Jim Johnson, of Utica, Randall Malone, of Van Nuys, California, Donald Johnson Jr (Janice), of Reo, Indiana, Allison Guffy, of Whitesville ;and their mother, Shirley Gillaspie, of Whitesville; stepchildren, Alan Taylor (Amy), Janice Logan, and Linny Taylor (Carla); grandchildren, Don Johnson III, Cory Johnson, Grant Johnson, Scott Guffy, Samuel Guffy, and Abigail Guffy; stepgrandchildren, Leigh Ann Sharp, Clay Taylor, Kristen Sepsi, Jennifer Beck, Chad Taylor, and Emily Durham; four great-grandchildren and 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; favorite aunt, Bessie Fort.
Visitation for Billy Johnson will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a funeral service with limited attendance. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
