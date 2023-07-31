CENTRAL CITY — Donald Carl Brandon, 83, of Central City, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Mr. Brandon was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 8, 1939. He was a retired coal miner. Mr. Brandon loved hunting, fishing, and he was a jack of all trades. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Brandon; brother, William Brandon; sisters, Ruetta Durham and Marilyn Tittle.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Loney Brandon; sons, Donald Brandon, Jr., Michael Brandon, David Brandon; grandchildren, Christopher Brandon, Erika Wiggins; stepdaughter, Lisa (Royce) Upchurch; step-grandchildren, Haylee Smith, Lucas Wink, Colton Wink; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented