Donald D. Riley Sr., 45. Of Owensboro, died Sunday, October 27, 2022, at the Jennie Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Survivors: Angel Chiu Riley; sons, Daniel Newcomb and Donald Dwayne Riley, Jr., a daughter, Alyssa Riley; his mother, Cathy Conrey; sisters, Michelle Reynolds and Cathy Knight; and stepchildren, Matthew Alli, Logan Alli, and Logan Husk.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
