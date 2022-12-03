Donald D. Riley Sr., 45. of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Jennie Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. Born in Virginia, he was the son of Catherine Spears Conrey and Larry Riley.
Mr. Riley was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jim Conrey.
Surviving is his wife, Angel Chiu Riley; sons, Daniel Newcomb and Donald D. Riley, Jr., a daughter, Alyssa Riley; grandchildren, Skylar and Callie Newcomb; his mother, Cathy Conrey; sisters, Michelle Reynolds and Cathy Knight; and stepchildren, Matthew Alli, Logan Alli, and Logan Husk.
Services are private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented