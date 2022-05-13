Donald “D.W.” Smith, 39, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro in February of 1983. D.W. was a graduate of McLean County High School and Owensboro Community and Technical College.
He served as an aviation specialist in the U.S. Marine Corps, worked in the family oil well business, and spent the last eleven years at MPD where he worked as a product specialist. D.W. had an amazing relationship with his wife and soulmate, whom he loved unconditionally for 17 years. A big part of their life together was the love they shared for their cats. Family was very important to him and he was of the Baptist faith. He also enjoyed RC car racing, video games, cars, and time at the beach.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Travis Smith; nephew, Masyn Puckett; and grandfather, Curtis Morris.
D.W. is survived by his wife of eleven years, Lori Smith; his mother, Lesa Morris Weikel (Gene); his father, Greg Smith (Rose); siblings, Ava Brittney Smith, Hayden Smith, and Hannah Smith; grandparents, Nanny Ann Morris and Donald and Ava Smith; uncles, Mike Morris (Sarah), Robby Morris (Tabby), James Tracy Morris (Joan), and Russell Smith; in-laws, Roger and Lisa Cox of Owensboro; nephews, Lucas Smith and Bo William Smith; and several cousins.
The funeral service will be at noon, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented