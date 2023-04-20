GREENVILLE — Donald “Dandy” Eugene Carver, 87, of Greenville, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was born in Butler, Missouri May 2, 1935, the son of Everett Carver and Josephine Clementine Shelton Carver. He was a UMWA coal miner and worked for Peabody Coal at Sinclair Surface Mines. After retiring from the mines, he worked for Four Seasons Lawncare. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He loved flying his RC airplanes and was a voracious reader.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Myrna Joyce Carver; and his brothers, Everett Carver Junior, Douglas “Spot” Harold Carver, and Joe Lee Carver.
He is survived by one daughter, Tracy (David) Simmons of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; one son, Todd (Sherry) Carver, Sr. of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Chelsi McPherson, Mallory (Brence) Brooks, Nathan (Taylor) Simmons, and Todd Carver, II; four great-grandchildren, Autumn Brooks, Cameron Brooks, Brendan Brooks, and Conner Simmons; and a special friend, Mike Munday.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with Rev. George Thompson officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
