Donald Dean Garrison, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. He moved to Owensboro in 2017 from Hot Springs, South Dakota to be closer to his family. Mr. Garrison was born July 28, 1936, to John and Pauline Garrison in Big Spring, Texas. He joined Pioneer Airlines in 1954 which later merged with Continental Airlines, and he met and married his wife Barbara Sept. 21, 1959. He often told stories of his years as a ticket agent and the many colorful people he had met along the way.
After leaving the airlines, Don became a painter, and painted for 45 years. Don, Barbara, and their two daughters, Emmy and Ruthie, moved often because, as Don put it, he always wanted to see what was over the next hill. They lived in Texas, California, New York, Connecticut, South Dakota, and some other places along the way, but Don and Barb finally landed in Hot Springs, South Dakota, calling it home for many years. Don loved his cats, and passed that love to his daughter, Emmy, and the two of them shared stories of their cats often. He also loved to watch horse racing and baseball, and was looking forward to a new baseball season when he fell ill. Don had a mischievous sense of humor and was a great conversationalist.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents, John and Pauline; his twin, sister Daury; and his sister, Nelda.
He is survived by his brother, John Garrison of Weatherford, Texas; his daughters, Emma Hanna (Tom) of Wickliffe, Ohio and Ruth Horn (David) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Rachel Smith, Justin Smith, Jacob Hall, Jonathan Hall, Caleb Hall, and Noah Hall; along with several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Harvest Baptist Temple, 4430 Calhoun Road in Owensboro.
Arrangements by James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
