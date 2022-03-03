Donald Dean Griffin, 86, of Owensboro, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab in Owensboro. He was born in Daviess County on October 18, 1935, to the late William and Abigail Gordon Griffin. Donald retired from Daramic/W.R. Grace. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He was a member of the Ensor Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Storm Griffin; a sister, Alicia Campbell; and an infant grandson, Matthew Griffin.
Donald is survived by his sons, Kevin Griffin, Richard (Jackie) Griffin, and Derrick (Carol) Griffin, and his grandchildren, Chandler, Claire, Celeste, and Dylan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented