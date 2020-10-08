CENTRAL CITY — Bro. Donald Dean Piper, 80, of Central City, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Heartford House Hospice. Bro. Piper was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Muhlenberg County. He was a Missionary Baptist minister and pastored for 56 years. During his ministry, he pastored 11 churches in five counties.
Bro. Piper earned a Master of Theology degree and an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree through Friendship Baptist Theological Seminary. He taught classes there as well. Bro. Don went on a missionary trip to Central America to help build a church and was honored to preach the dedication message for the new church. He was vacation Bible school director for the Muhlenberg County Baptist Association for two years. He also worked 12 1/2 years as a service technician for Sears and Roebuck.
Bro. Piper is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Onie Long Piper; brothers J.W. Piper and Clyde Piper Jr.; and sister Lois Piper Vincent.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hazel Joines Piper of Central City; son Wayne (Elizabeth) Piper of Bowling Green; daughter Debbie (Keith) Tabb of Bevier; grandsons Craig (Cindy) Dixon of Greenville, Caleb Piper of Louisville and Tate (Morgan) Piper of Russellville; granddaughters Sarah (Jason) Hill of Greenville and McCall (Joe) Hood of Bowling Green; and great-grandchildren Ethan Hill, Ryleigh Hill, Autumn Dixon and Arin Dixon.
Services for Bro. Piper will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Curtis McGehee and the Rev. John Day III officiating. Graveside will be conducted by the Rev. E.W. Greenwalt. Visitation for Bro. Piper will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the funeral home.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation and funeral are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
