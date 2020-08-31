CENTRAL CITY- Donald Dean Talkington, 89, of Central City, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Don was a retired businessman and served in the Air Force. He attended First United Methodist Church. He was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Hammond, Illinois, the youngest of nine children.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Alan Talkington and Phillip Dean Talkington.
Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda Whitted Talkington; grandsons, Chad Justin Talkington, of Lexington, Philip Elliott Talkington, of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Cleve Talkington, of Decatur, Illinois; sister, Lois Hale, of Decatur, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Joyce Whitted Koger, of Bardstown.
Funeral services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western KY, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro KY, 42301, or do a kind gesture for someone in need.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuner
Commented