Donald “Don” Christian, 78, of Owensboro, passed away at his home Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, with his beloved wife and children by his side. Don was born March 16, 1942, in Habit to the late Maurice and Edna Levey Edge Christian. He was the youngest of six siblings and raised on a dairy farm in Whitesville.
Don was a proud husband and father and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernice Roberts Christian; and their children, Donna Christian Richard (Michael), Troy Christian (Ruth), Cary Christian (Stacey), Ryan Christian and Chad Christian (Corey). Don was also blessed with seven grandchildren, David Christian (Jen), Jonathan Richard (Kathleen), Tyler Richard, Jessica Richard Lusk (Mark), Blake Christian (Sarah), Dylan Christian and Emily Christian; and six great-grandchildren, Colby Christian, Stella Christian, Shelby Richard, Olivia Richard, Harper Lusk and Hudson Lusk, all of whom he loved and enjoyed spending time with. His surviving siblings include Willa Jean Able (Kenneth), Betty Sue Edge and Jane Harley (Charlie).
Throughout Don’s life he was very involved with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, instilling Christian values that will build integrity and guide their families for many years to come.
Don was a dedicated hard worker and employed for 34 years at Century Aluminum. He was a devoted Catholic and member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Among his many talents, Don was an excellent musician and served as the music minister at St. Pius Tenth Church for 15 years and several years at St. Williams Catholic Church. In these last years, he and a group of friends and fellow musicians (Randal Cecil, Dane Roberts and Eddie Logsdon) played music at many of the local nursing homes. Don was a great entertainer, making people feel welcome by drawing them in with his talent and great sense of humor. With his music, beautiful voice and call to serve, these precious qualities enabled Don to move people and touch many lives throughout the years.
Don also enjoyed quail hunting and was an avid bird dog trainer. He helped establish the Daviess County Quail Hunters Club, contributing to its success by organizing field trials that drew quality competitors from miles around. But of even greater importance, his zeal and love of the sport created a camaraderie between fellow men that would form lifelong friendships.
Throughout the years, Don had other interests such a skeet shooting, various types of hunting, running 5Ks and painting realistic art landscapes. Anyone who knew Don knew he was a man that gave his all. He was a strong competitor that enjoyed tough competition, enjoyed the challenge of the hunt while respecting nature, setting personal goals then going above and beyond while testing his limits and learning new skills that took patience and a delicate hand. He possessed a will stronger than any other.
Don was a treasure that embraced life as it shaped him to have many facets. He cherished and loved his wife, loved his family unconditionally and his loyalty and integrity never wavered. Above all, he was a child of God, a believer of Christ’s salvation and held steadfast in his faith as he departed from this world to the eternal glory of God. He will be deeply missed by all.
A funeral Mass from Don Christian will be noon Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Those attending the visitation and Mass shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
