Donald “Don” Edward Mattingly, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Nick and Alice Kemper Mattingly. Don retired from the Kentucky Transportation Department after working 46 years. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and the city bus transit system, and he had the schedules and routes memorized. Don was a creature of habit that enjoyed having lunch at the same places each week with his favorite being his Tuesday meatloaf lunch at Cracker Barrel. He was very faithful in praying the rosary, and sometimes prayed three or more times a day, always including the people who were traveling and those who had to work outside just like he did all those years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Hagan Mattingly.
Don is survived by his daughter, Peggy Mattingly; two sisters, Mary Jane (Donnie) Brey and Jean Johnson; a sister-in-law, Ann McIntyre; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Don will be held at noon Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Fr. Ray Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Don Mattingly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented