Donald “Don” Edward Thomason, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Don was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Caldwell County, the only son of the late Luther Edward Thomason and Mary Louise Clark Thomason.
He was very grateful for his excellent education at Dawson Springs High School, Bethel College and Howard (Samford) College of Pharmacy. Don had a wide variety of passions, including English and archaeology, but the local pharmacist in his hometown made such an impression, he decided to pursue pharmacy school.
He was the owner of the Morgantown Prescription Center for over 20 years. While in Butler County, he was very involved in civic activities, including city council, rotary club, was a volunteer firefighter, mayor pro tem and started the football program. Don then moved to Owensboro and started the Medicine Shoppe. He and his wife, Daisy, owned the Medicine Shoppe for 20 years, and then started Don and Daisy’s Pharmacy Plus, which they owned for 11 years. He served on the Daviess County Welfare League Board, started the Relay for Life and started the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk in Owensboro. He was a licensed pharmacist in Kentucky for 58 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a fervent University of Kentucky basketball and football fan, but his true passion was playing his guitar. Don’s father taught Don three chords on his lunch break, and by the end of the day, Don was playing every song on the radio at the age of 9. He enjoyed playing country and gospel music with his friends and family and hosted many music parties at his house. Following his diagnosis and successful victory against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011, he wrote and recorded two CDs of original songs, and donated all the proceeds from sales to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Don is survived by his wife of 37 years, Daisy King Thomason; daughter Dr. Jesica Thomason Mills and devoted son-in-law, Danny Mills, APRN, of Owensboro; granddaughters Audrey Elyse Mills and Lily Elyson Mills of Owensboro with one more on the way; two sons, James A. Thomason (Vonnie) and Don Thomason Jr. (Kathy) of Tennessee; and granddaughter Rachel Thomason of Tennessee.
Services for Don Thomason will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after noon Friday. Entombment will be in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Christ Community Church Capital Campaign Fund. Please mail checks to Christ Community Church, 1220 Center St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Although this is an accurate summation of Don’s life, there is no way to truly honor and acknowledge the impact of his compassion and efforts for his patients, his friends and his family. He was a man that was truly larger than life. He had so many passions in his life. He would fiercely advocate for his patients, was devoted to loving and supporting his family and was a loyal friend to all. His legacy will be continued in Owensboro through Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Owensboro Family Wellness.
