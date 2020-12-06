Donald “Don” Harold Aldridge, 73, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home while under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Fulton to the late Harold George and Vivian Jewell Aldridge Brooks. Don was able to make a 42-year career out of doing what he loved most, talking to people and selling cars. He was the owner and operator of Under $8,000 Auto Sales for the last 17 years of his career — a highly decorated career at that — amassing several sales and management awards along the way.
More importantly, Don loved his family, friends and community. He served as a Kentucky Colonel, a board member of Backpack Mission Ministries in Eastern Kentucky for three years and delivered food to those in need for five years. Don was always willing to lend a helping hand for those in need, stranger or friend.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Evelyn Moody; and his stepfather, Wilson Brooks.
Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Kinser Aldridge; three children, Terri (Danny) Clouse, Jerry Don (Debbie) Aldridge and Shannon Lea (Eddie) Schweers; six grandchildren, Justin and Jansen Aldridge, Tayler Bibb, Zach Grable and Hayley and Seth Schweers; five great-grandchildren, Levi, Lucy, Elizabeth, Annabeth and Brooks; a sister, Pat (Carl) Page; and two brothers, David (Donna) Brooks and Ricky (Bridgette) Brooks.
Due to health and safety directives, the services at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospital Hospitality House of Nashville, 214 Reidhurst Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 and Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Don Aldridge may be left at www.glenncares.com.
