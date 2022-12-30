ROUND HILL — Donald “Don” Leon Stephens, 89, of Round Hill, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Johns Creek, Georgia. Don was born in Butler County Feb. 5, 1933, to the late Leon Isadore Stephens and the late Oakie Earl Massey Stephens.
Don enjoyed hunting, spending time with his dog, Max, reading, and especially relished his time with family and friends. Some of the best times spent with Don were taking others hunting on his property and sharing its history. Don was an independent do-it-yourself type of man. He lived in a log cabin that he built himself on the property across the road from where he was born. His independent, strong-willed nature is something that he passed on to his children and has been carried down to his grandchildren.
Don worked as a barge captain transporting goods on the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. He also worked early in his career on the famed Delta Queen. In 1986, a barge was christened the “Don Stephens” in honor of his service.
Preceding Don in death, in addition to his parents, were his sister, Betty Lee Brown, and his brothers, Norman Jan Stephens and Darrel Ray Stephens.
Don is survived by his sister, Doris Stephens Winders; two devoted children, Samantha Stephens Harpole and John Paul Stephens; and beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Harpole Johst, Brady Stephens, Mary Claire Harpole, Logan Stephens, and Tyler Stephens.
The funeral service for Don will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 East Market St., New Albany, IN 47150. A burial will follow at Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners, Georgia and Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 East Market St., New Albany, IN 47150.
