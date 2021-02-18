Donald “Don” R. Richardson, 86, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Don Richardson was born June 6, 1934, in Hancock County, to the late Clyde Smith and Alice Bivins Richardson. He married Ernestine “Tina” Cartwright Richardson on Valentine’s Day in 1977, and they lived a loving wonderful 35 years together until her passing in 2013.
Don was a proud veteran, where he served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 with B Company, 2nd A.R.B, 51st Infantry. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Solar Source. On the side, he also enjoyed operating equipment for others in his spare time. There wasn’t a piece of equipment that he couldn’t work on and/or operate, and he thoroughly enjoyed teaching others. Don loved fishing, rebuilding tractors and other equipment, spending time with family and friends, and he absolutely adored his dogs who were never far from his side.
Don was preceded in death by his wife; son-in-law Bruce Wedding; and Dirk Hagan.
Those who are left to honor and cherish Don’s memory are his daughter, Tyla Wedding; son Thad Richardson, Kim Hagan and Todd Madden (Vickie); six grandchildren, Kendall Neely (Jonathan), Morgan West (Dalton), Kaylee Richardson, Carma Tackeberry (Paul), Keva Hagan and Kyle Hagan; seven great-grandchildren, Jailyn Richardson, Catelyn Friis, TJ and Paul Tackeberry Jr., Alivia Hagan, Chloe Hagan and Cooper Hagan; brothers Dale Richardson (Cara), Kenneth Richardson (Shelia) and Johnny Richardson (Raylene); and sisters Joyce “Faye” Sheldon (Sherwood), Elaine Bowlds (Danny), Lavon “Bonnie” Lambert and Carol Sorg. The ones who were just like family to him were his dearest friends, Bill Bradberry, Charlie and Janet Unsell, Brent Morris, Jody Hodkins, Bobby Higdon and Marty Stafford.
A funeral celebration for Mr. Don Richardson will take place at noon Saturday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented