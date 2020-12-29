GREENVILLE — Donald “Donnie” Benton Horn, 71, of Greenville, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. in the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital following a sudden illness. He was born on July 1, 1949, in Muhlenberg County, the son of Carl Benton Horn and Betty Jean Talley Horn. Donnie was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Peabody Coal Company, as a boss. Following his retirement, he opened Prestige Coal in Ohio County, until his retirement in 1998. “Diamond Don” was a buyer and trader of merchandise and anything he could deal with. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eric Horn.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Ann Browning Horn of Greenville; two sons, Donald Scott Horn, of Vacaville, California, and Bradley Thomas “Bear” Horn, of Greenville; one brother, Carl Thomas (Debbie) Horn, of Sacramento; one sister, Peggy Horn, of Evansville, Indiana; and one uncle, Buddy (Debbie) Blake, of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be conducted on at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from Gary’s Funeral Home by the Reverend Billy Thompson with burial to follow in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, until service time at 1 p.m. In accordance with state mandates, face coverings for people in attendance and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
