Donald “Donnie” Clark Deane Sr., 62, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 13, 1959, in Madison County, adopted and raised by Guy and Eula Wells Deane. Donnie served in the U.S. Navy, where he was a Navy Seal. He also spent time as an undercover detective, a county sheriff in Texas and a truck driver for Silver Creek Trucking. He enjoyed music and singing, played the drums in a band that was the opening act at one time for Reba McIntyre and Phil Collins, and he even had Loretta Lynn for a babysitter when he was young. Donnie loved being around people. He frequented the local VFW Post #696, where he was known to sing and dance with his friends. He was a great cook and enjoyed spending time working outside in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Deane.
Don is survived by his wife, Scarlet Shephard Deane; his mother, Eula “Judy” Deane; a sister, Beth Staples; two daughters, Stephanie Caraway and Amber Wolf; a son, Donald Deane Jr.; grandchildren Chiann Lloyd, Joshua Thompson, Kaylynn Ruby, Jaidon Wolf, Carsyn Wolf and Raygen Wolf; a sister-in-law that is a best friend, Teresa Shephard, and her daughter, Eren Marks; best friends Jim and Lynn Roy; and his four-legged friend, Tyler.
The service for Donnie will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
There will be a memorial dinner following at the local VFW #696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Donnie’s wife, Scarlet.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donnie Deane may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented