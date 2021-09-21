Donald “Donnie” E. Clark, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born February 3, 1949 in Daviess County to the late Melvin and Ruby Eskridge Clark. Donnie was the owner of No Drip Seamless Guttering. He was a big fan of UK football and basketball and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years and partner for 32 years, Kay Drury Clark; his girls, whom he loved as his own, Krystal (Mike) Cartwright and Amber Revlett; grandchildren, Phagan, Kassidy, Jadah, and Jannah Marksberry, Kendra Cartwright, Jordan (Stephanie) Locke, and Gage and Rebecca Locke; sister, Sheila (Kerry) Ulmer and their children, Justin and Nathan (Brandy) Ulmer; and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Building Fund, 7925 State Route 500, Owensboro, KY 42301.
