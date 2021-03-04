Donald Donnie Lee Castlen, 63, of Knottsville, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Donnie was born in Thruston on Feb. 19, 1958, to the late William Robert and Mary Wink Castlen.
Donnie had a farmer’s heart; he started his farming career in high school, working for Craigs Farms. His full-time farming career took a 27-year detour when he began working for and retired from OMU. During his time at OMU, he still farmed part-time, raising cattle, vegetables in his greenhouse and tobacco with his family. After his retirement, Donnie, his son, Eric, and the entire Castlen family worked together to start Castlen Cattle Farms. As a member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, Donnie always sought ways to educate and better himself about his passion.
When the workday was done, Donnie loved spending time with his family and friends. Most of the time, people gravitated to the pole barn in the backyard. Whether it was a small gathering, a Super Bowl party or the CMA’s, Donnie welcomed everyone to enjoy some entertainment and his fantastic barbecue. Although all were welcome, there were 3 VIPs, and these were his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and being an active part of their lives. He also loved the boating trips he took on the Ohio River and around Anderson Island with his wife, Sandy.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of almost 39 years, Sandra (Sandy) Johnson Castlen; son Eric Castlen (Dana); daughter Carrie O’Bryan (Jason); granddaughter Kora Jane Castlen; grandsons Carson and Hudson O’Bryan; siblings Earl Castlen (Peggy), Caroline Brown (Ronnie), Mary Ann McKinny (John), Sherill Castlen (Julie) and Tim Castlen (Debbie); nine stepsiblings; 13 siblings-in-law and their spouses; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church’s funeral Mass will be private for immediate and extended family. Guests will be able to watch a livestream of the Mass in the gym at Mary Carrico Catholic School. Those unable to attend may watch a livestream on the St. William and St. Lawrence Catholic Church’s Facebook pages.
All who attend the visitation or Mass for Mr. Castlen shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mary Carrico Catholic School.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Donnie Castlen may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented