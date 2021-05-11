Donald “Donnie” Lee Oliver, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 7th, 2021. He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Owensboro, to the late Franklin and Alma Ruth Otterson Oliver.
Donnie was known to be a workaholic, he retired from General Electric and from GRITS transportation service as a driver. He was of the Baptist faith where he was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Donnie enjoyed watching NASCAR and loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren, watching their various sporting events, even including hockey games, and go karts races.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Mason Oliver; also, two brothers, James “Pete” Oliver (Diane), and Gus Oliver.
Donnie is survived by his three children, Jeff Oliver (Kim) of Owensboro, Jennifer Allison (Chaz), of Indianapolis, and John Oliver (Wendi), of Whitesville; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Whitmer and Betty Goodman; and two brothers, Franklin “Bud” Oliver, and Toney Oliver (Mary).
The funeral service for Donnie Oliver, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 and American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donnie Oliver may be left at www.glenncares.com.
