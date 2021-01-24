BREMEN — Donald “Donnie” Watkins, 69, of Bremen, died at 3:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Donnie was the youngest of 11 children and was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. He was of the Baptist faith, but in his own words, his faith was of “the church of a kind heart.”
He never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone that he encountered. He was respected and appreciated and loved. He was a giver. The takers may always eat better, but the givers will always sleep better. Always be a giver. He was not one to judge and believed that everyone deserved a chance. He wanted to see everyone win in life, and if he could help make that happen, he did.
He loved his sweets and had been known to eat a whole chocolate cake by himself a time or two. He loved to cook for those he loved and never turned down a good jar of shine. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, music and a great knowledge of history. He was a storyteller, telling the best of stories. Some, you had to see to believe.
He touched many lives during this journey with wisdom, happiness, warmth and love. Now, onto his next, he will join those he touched that passed before him and will be celebrating in the streets of gold. Most of all, he was a great dad and papaw with ears that listened, a hand to always hold, a love that was never ending and a heart that was made of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Goble and Lucille Watkins; brothers James “Jimbo” Watkins, William “Bill” Watkins and Edgar “Lee” Watkins; sister Sue Middleton; and two half-sisters, Virginia Brown and Edna Klink.
He is survived by his daughter, Shawna (Glenn) Cisney of Bremen; granddaughter Taylor Cisney of Bremen; brother Mike Watkins of Midland; sisters Ann Martin of Madisonville, Dean Tucker of Bremen and Wilda Walley of Bremen; and special friend Denise Jernigan. He also leaves behind a small village of nieces and nephews and his four legged friend, Chloe.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Jeff Calhoun officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
