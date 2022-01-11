Donald Durham, 76, of Owensboro passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born December 6, 1945 in Daviess County to the late Lee and Lillie Howell Durham. Donnie retired from Dart Polymers and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed camping, flea markets, fishing and working as a mechanic.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie D. Durham; sons, Phillip Dane Howard (Tiffany) and Michael Howard (Mark), both of Owensboro; and a grandson, Colt Davis Howard.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented