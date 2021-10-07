CUMMING, Ga. — Donald Dwayne Dowell, 61, of Cumming, Georgia, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Cumming. He was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Daviess County. Donald had been working in sales at Home Depot for the last 10 years. He was a NASCAR fan and had worked at the former Atlanta International Raceway, now known as Atlanta Motor Speedway. Donald was a certified PADI scuba instructor, an avid UK sports fan, loved aviation and had an interest in NASA and anything space travel. He also enjoyed watching a nephew in motocross racing and enjoyed going to Florida to the beach.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Ann Dowell, in July 2015.
Surviving is his father, Donald D. Dowell of Utica; his sister, Star McKay and husband Dennis of Stanley; his loving companion of 35 years, Jerre Lynne Whittington of Cumming; a niece, Kaycee Workman and husband Austin of Mount Vernon, Indiana; two nephews, Dylan McKay (Casey Mills) and Dakota McKay, all of Stanley; and a great-niece and two great-nephews, Raynee, Austin and Dasan.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in St. Peter Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
