Donald E. Bartley Jr., 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. Born Oct. 16, 1946, in Hopkinsville to the late Donald Bartley Sr. and Georgia Juanita King Bartley, Don served in the U.S. Navy, where he learned the trade of electrician. He later moved to San Diego and secured employment with Hewlett-Packard for 27 years.
Don was known as an “Omni-Tech” due to his versatility, intelligence and skill level. After retirement, he and his wife, Fran, moved back to the area in 2006, and Don began serving others and his church. He enjoyed woodworking, watching sports (especially UK) and traveling with his wife. He was meticulous in caring for his yard. What you saw is what you got with Don, and you never had to wonder what he thought about something. He had a dry sense of humor but was the most honorable and trustworthy man. His loving wife sincerely declared, “a bad time with Don was better than a good time with anyone else.”
In addition to his parents, Donald also was preceded in death by his two furbabies, Duncan and Jake.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Frances Vincent Bartley; sisters Joan Hust of Cumming, Georgia, and Becky (Larry) Pharr of Evansville, Indiana; beloved God-children, Danielle (Brook) Bossen and Darren Saylor, both of San Diego; nieces Julie (John) Weaver of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Jennifer (Patrick) Nash of Cumming, Georgia; and furbaby, Finn the Mighty.
A funeral Mass for Don Bartley will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday.
Those attending visitation or service shall follow current health and safety directives.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sts. Joseph and Paul, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Don Bartley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented