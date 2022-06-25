Donald E. “Donnie” Greenwell, 53, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born Nov. 28, 1968 in Owensboro to Ronald Greenwell Sr. and June Williams Greenwell.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Greenwell of Beaver Dam; his mother, June Greenwell; brother Ronald “Lee” Greenwell Jr. and two sisters, Debra Lynn Rone and Sharon Kaye Kelley.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial to follow in Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to, Pond Run Cemetery Fund, c/o Shirley Barnes, 468 Chiggerville Lane, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or Robert Fulkerson, 25 Fulkerson Road, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Donald E. “Donnie” Greenwell by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
