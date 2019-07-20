CENTERTOWN -- Donald E. Williams, 67, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Ohio County on Sept. 13, 1951, son of the late Eckles and Dora Simpson Williams. Donald retired from Perdue in 2016 where he was a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Donald also was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Williams; and brother Randall Williams.
Survivors include two daughters, Joy Williams (Dennis Baggarly) and Amy Boyd (Josh); grandchildren Andrew Kyle Fulton, Emilee Fulton, Sydnee Boyd, Maci Baggarly and Rayanna Dutton; great-granddaughter Skylar Fulton; brothers Ray Williams (Judy), Ted Williams (Debbie) and Bob Williams; sister Alma Faught (Jerry); and companion Barbara Patterson
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Walton Creek Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
Commented