CENTRAL CITY — Donald Earl Cary, 74, of Central City, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 11:15 p.m. at his home. Mr. Cary was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired mine manager for Peabody Coal Co. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City, where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Cary; and brother Eddie Cary.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Pendley Cary; son, Chris Cary; and grandchildren, Zachary Cary and Christian Cary.
Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Kevin Reed officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
