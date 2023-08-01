BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT — Donald Edward Casey, Jr., 76, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Owensboro. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and esteemed member of his community. Born July 18, 1947, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Donald, fondly known as Casey, embodied traditional values and exemplified a strong work ethic throughout his life. He served his country with honor and distinction in the Great Lakes, Illinois Navy, where he displayed unwavering dedication and acquired invaluable skills that would shape his character.
After his honorable military service, Casey devoted himself to a successful career as the proprietor of Don Casey Painting for over three decades. Known for his attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship, he left a lasting impression on all who sought his services. In his leisure time, Casey found solace in the simplicity of nature. A passionate hunter and fisherman, he reveled in the tranquility of the great outdoors, finding fulfillment in the rhythm of the seasons. Additionally, he enjoyed the company of his closest friends, engaging in friendly competition on the golf course and creating cherished memories along the fairways.
Casey’s commitment to serving others extended beyond his professional and recreational pursuits. He held esteemed memberships at the Eagles 4168 club and VFW Post 696 in Owensboro, where he found camaraderie with fellow veterans, honoring their shared experiences and supporting one another through life’s challenges.
Forever etched in the hearts of those he leaves behind, Casey’s memory will be carried forward by his beloved wife, Mary Casey; his cherished daughter, Jessica DeMar; his loving son, Josh Casey; his three stepdaughters, Michelle Sexton Hoffman, Sherri Sexton Cook, and Amy Mayhew; as well as a multitude of treasured grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date to pay tribute to Casey’s remarkable life, his selfless service to his country, and the immeasurable impact he had on the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.
In honor of his memory, the family kindly requests donations be made to the VFW Post 696 in Owensboro.
Amidst the sorrow that weighs heavy upon our hearts, we find solace in the knowledge that Casey’s spirit will forever guide and inspire us. His unwavering dedication, strong principles, and profound love for his family will be a beacon of light as we navigate life’s journey.
May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a comforting presence for all who were blessed to share in his extraordinary life.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
