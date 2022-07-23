STANFORD — Donald Edward Wilson, 79, of Stanford, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born September 17, 1942, in Daviess County, he was the son of Forest Edward and Frances Glover Wilson. At the time of his retirement, Don was superintendent of construction with Kentucky Utilities having served the company for 33 years. Don was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He loved his family and friends, was a master carpenter, a preservationist of old cars, and a gifted storyteller (and some were even true).
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann “Pat” Wilson; three daughters, Donna Wilson, Stephanie Raispis (fiancé, Travis Wheeler), and Amy (James) Matthews; a brother, John D. (Pat) Wilson; two sisters, Jefferi Lynn Murphy and Sharon (Rick) Collier; grandchildren, Sara (Dan) Summers, Edward (Jessica) Raispis, Stanley Raispis, Jody Raispis, John Matthews, and Jesse Matthews; great-grandchildren, Carter Summers and Brady Summers; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 117 W. Main St., Danville. Father Anthony McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Stith Funeral Home in Danville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to Haven Care Center and Sts. Peter and Paul’s Soups On Us.
The online guestbook and Hugs from Home are available at www.stithcares.com.
Commented