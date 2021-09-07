Mr. Donald Edwin Pope went home to God on September 4, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Donnie has joined his wife Paula Lynn Pope and his parents, Marie Henderson and Fairleigh Pope; sister, Sadie Howard; and brothers, Jerry Pope & Fairleigh, Jr.
Donnie Pope has been blessed to live 72 years. He graduated in 1968 from Owensboro High School, after graduation he joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He also served his country with different accommodations for bravery. He entered the army October 1968 and basic training at Fort Knox. He attended Cedar Street Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Coleman. He was united in holy matrimony to Paula Lynn Pope. They had a stepson, Douglas Allen and daughter, Janiah Pope.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Ms. Tara Pope; sister, Susan Black; uncle, French D. Pope (Barbara) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory officiated by the Rev. Coleman. Friends and family may gather after 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
