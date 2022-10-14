Donald Ellis Lloyd, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born February 15, 1935, in Indiana to the late Shellie and Annetta Loyd. Donald was the owner of Lloyd’s Mechanical and Brown Sheet Metal, both of which he started at the age of 18. He was a past president of the Owensboro Shrine Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed riding and raising horses, hunting, golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn Lloyd; children, Dawn Annette Renfrow of Owensboro and Donald Hugh Lloyd of Utica; stepchildren, Chris Linebaugh of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sherri Brant (James) of Philpot; eight grandchildren, Eric and Travis Lloyd, Chad Siddons, Landon Renfrow, Chloe and Lexie Linebaugh, and Bailey and Riley Brant; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be private. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented