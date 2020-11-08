Donald Eugene Harris, 72, of Utica, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his residence. He was a drywall specialist with Jay Co.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Jones Harris; daughter Shannon Morgan; son Donald Harris; stepdaughters Teresa Chamblin and Kristina Edelen; and sisters Sharon Shreve and Charlene Putnam.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
