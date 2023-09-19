Donald Eugene Hudson, 93, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Owensboro. He was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Warren County to Marshall and Della Cherry Hudson. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and worked for over 30 years retiring from the Corps of Engineers. Donald was also a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of Cherry’s Chapel Methodist Church. He recently attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Hudson, and his surviving wife, Loveda; two sisters, Mary Francis Horine and Pauline Vickous; and brother, Charles Hudson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Inez Neighbors Hudson; son, William (Lisa) Hudson of Owensboro; daughter, Donna (Robert) Mason of Morganfield; five grandchildren, Lee (Melinda) Hudson, Heather Hudson, Brett (Na-Kayla) Hudson, Amber (Darren) DeVore, and Aaron (Beth) Mason; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel, 832 Broadway Ave., Bowling Green. Burial will be in Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery in Richardsville. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cherry’s Chapel Cemetery Fund.
