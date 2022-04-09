BEAVER DAM — Donald G. Bray, Sr., 87, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Ohio County Hospital. Donald was born in Ohio County to the late Frank and Anna Mae Moore Bray. He was a member of UMWA having worked at Ken Underground Mine and Martwick Underground Mine. He was also a member of McHenry Masonic Lodge #400 F & AM.
Whether you knew Donald Bray Sr. for his artwork or his strawberries, he never met a stranger. He was known for his life size recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s last supper that captures all passersby on Rochester Road. He created artwork since the age of 14 when he picked up his paint brush for the first time. Also known for his recreation of Michelangelo’s Creation of man. Which adorned the ceiling of a massive building behind his home. One of Mr. Bray’s favorite things to do was have visitors where he could show them his paintings and art exhibits. He even had a life sized dinosaur made out of concrete. You may have stopped as an inquisitor but always left as a friend.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife Beulah Crowe Bray.
Survivors include a son-Donald (Mary) Bray, Jr. of Beaver Dam; a daughter, Katrina Bray of Beaver Dam; 2 sisters, Winnie McCormick and Nina (Fred) McQuady both of Beaver Dam; 3 grandchildren, Matilda Patterson, Whitney Hunter and Heath Bullington; 4 great grandchildren, Parker Patterson, Paisley Patterson, Millie Hunter and Tucker Hunter.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeff Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
