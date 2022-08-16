Donald G. Brown Sr., 81, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Brown was born July 3, 1941, in Owensboro and was the son of the late Wilson Brown and Dorothy Griffith. Faith and family were the centerpieces of Mr. Brown’s life. He was a member of Christ Gospel Church of Owensboro. A faithful follower of the Lord, he left a legacy of faith that will continue for generations. He never met a stranger and throughout his time here on Earth always opened his home to anyone who needed a place to stay. He was a loving and generous man with a huge heart.
Mr. Brown had a tremendous work ethic and shared his skill as a carpenter and Mr. Fix-It to all who needed help. He had a great sense of humor that would make you think he was a professional comedian. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Kathlene Smith Brown; children, Charles Rogers and Bob (Candy) Rogers of North Ft Myers, Florida, Donald (Mary Ann) Brown, Jr. of Owensboro, George (Sue) Moore of Cape Coral, Florida, Cyndi (Louis) Murphy of Maceo, Donald (Shannon) Moore and Donna (Ric) Chase of Cape Coral, Florida, Hanna Brown of Louisville, and Emma Brown of Owensboro; children he raised as his own, James (Leesa) Lee of Brandon, Florida, C.J. Lepley of San Antonio, Texas, and Faith and Hope Lepley of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; uncle, Larry (Eunice) Griffith; a sister, Marilyn (Adrian) Cessna; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
The memorial service for Mr. Brown will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, 9 Gale Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Care of Mr. Brown was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
