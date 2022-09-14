ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Donald G. Deeg, 93, of Rockport, Indiana died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Donald was a United States Army Veteran and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He had worked as an electrician and was a lifetime member of the Rockport American Legion Post 254 and a member of the Lakewood Country Club (now The Rustic).
Survivors: sons, Gene Deeg (Margie Goodwin) and Lee Deeg (Melissa).
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
