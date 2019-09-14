Donald G. Hayes, 74, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Henderson County to the late Eldred and Anna Hayes. Don was the former owner of Tropical Breeze Pet Shore. He was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. Don was also a member of the Owensboro Duplicate Bridge Club, where he was a Gold Life Master Bridge Player. He bred, trained and judged dogs for dog shows. He actually owned a National Champion Borzoi named Kyle. Don had many talents including playing the piano and singing, and at one time he was the music director at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Steven Earl.
Survivors include his cousins, Melicent Clinkenbeard, Alicia Graham, John Overfield; and two very special friends, Andrew and Matthew; and a host of other friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept.16, at the Chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by the Rev. Tom Pelphrey. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the music department at Buena Vista Baptist Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
