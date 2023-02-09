Donald Galloway, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was born Aug. 30, 1947, to Wilford and Nancy Galloway in Beech Grove. He was an outdoorsman and kept his hands busy by gardening and building things. A true country boy, he loved anything dealing with cowboys and the Wild West including T.V. shows and music. He and his wife, Stella, would dance together often. Donald was 35 plus years sober with the help of AA and helped others by sharing his testimony. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Stella Galloway; siblings, Rudy Galloway, Helen Hallmark, Pat Epley, Betty Sue Creech, and Ruth Galloway; children, Donnie (Nona) Galloway, Barbara (Vance) Curl, Donna (Darrick) Lee, Becky (Jermey) Harberson, Pamela (Curtis) Baird, Kimberly (Vince) Arnold, and Terri (Marshall) Phillips; 15 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
