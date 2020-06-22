Donald Hendricks Miller, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, peacefully at his home, while surrounded by his wife and three children. He was born, Feb. 15, 1932, in Newman, to the late Jesse and Leo Miller. Don graduated from Daviess County High School in 1950 and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for Bryant Distributing Company for 52 years, a member of First Christian Church, and was involved with Thruston Little League for many years. Don also enjoyed playing tennis, horse racing and was an avid sports fan.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Neel and Patsy Dumont.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Ruth Wells Miller, of Owensboro; two daughters, Rhonda (Yancie) Welliever, of Hopkinsville and Donna (Doug) Knight, of Louisville; a son, Marc (Missy) Miller, of Lexington; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Ann Reisz, of Fresno, California.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Don Miller will be private. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 until 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Miller shall be within current Health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge St. side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 700 J R Miller Blvd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Don Miller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented