CENTRAL CITY — Donald Henry Winstead Jr., 55, of Central City, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Mr. Winstead was born May 11, 1966, in Muhlenberg County. He was a 1984 graduate of Muhlenberg Central High School. He graduated from Madisonville Vocational School with a degree in diesel mechanics. He enjoyed bicycling, walking and loved motorcycles. He was a member of Mercer Baptist Church and was saved and baptized. He loved his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with. He always had a beautiful smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, India Ruth and Elgar Stovall; paternal grandparents Fred and Mary Winstead; niece Amelia Kay Coffman; and nine aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his daughter, India Jane (Travis) Wilson of Beaver Dam; mother Karolette Kay (Richard) Elliott of Greenville; father Donald Henry (Amanda) Winstead Sr. of Louisville; stepfather Terry McDonald of Greenville; brother Nicky (Wendy) Coffman of Salvisa; stepbrothers Jarod (Allison) Elliott of Madisonville and Marty (Joy) Elliott of Owensboro; aunts Daisy Wilkerson of Hartford and Ellen “Uldine” Stewart of Greenville; uncle Charles (Rosalee) Winstead of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend Jerry Hundley.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Harmony Cemetery in Bremen with Christian France officiating. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
