LEWISPORT — Donald Jay “Duck” Powers, 75, of Lewisport, went to his Heavenly home Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Duck was born September 18, 1946, to the late J.W. and Nancy (Storm) Powers. He was a member of Blackford Baptist Church. Duck retired from the paper mill after 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in the Vietnam War. When he wasn’t watching NASCAR, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and tinkering with cars.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Powers.
Survivors include his siblings, Wayne (Charlene) Powers of Maceo, Brenda (Eddy) Hinton of Hardinsburg, June (Doug) Mingus of Cloverport, and Sharon (WP) Dennis of Harned. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dena Powers, and several nieces and nephews.
Duck is also survived by a family at heart, Courtney (Brad) Martin and their children Colt, Stetson, and Jansen, and Ashtyn Gray, Jeff (Shelly) Gray, Micky Burlingame, and Jody (Jimmy) Dowell all of Lewisport.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Blackford Baptist Church, with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawsville Chapel, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Share your memories and condolences with Duck’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented