Donald Jay “Duck” Powers, 75 of Lewisport, went to his heavenly home on Friday Aug. 19, 2022 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Duck was born Sept. 18, 1946 to the late J.W. and Nancy (Storm) Powers. He was a member of Blackford Baptist Church.
Duck retired from the paper mill after 33 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in the Vietnam War. When he wasn’t watching NASCAR, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and tinkering with cars.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Powers.
Survivors include his siblings Wayne (Charlene) Powers of Maceo KY, Brenda (Eddy) Hinton of Hardinsburg KY, June (Doug) Mingus of Cloverport KY and Sharon (WP) Dennis of Harned, KY. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Dena Powers and several nieces and nephews.
Duck is also survived by a family at heart. Courtney (Brad) Martin their children Colt, Stetson and Jansen. Ashtyn Gray, Jeff (Shelly) Gray, Micky Burlingame and Jody (Jimmy) Dowell all of Lewisport KY.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at Blackford Baptist Church, with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at Blackford Baptist Church. Share your memories and condolences with Duck’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
