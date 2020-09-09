Donald Joseph Fischer, 88, of Rome, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family. He was born April 24, 1932, in Rome, to the late Edward and Caroline Dockemeyer Fischer. He was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church. He graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1951. During the Korean War, he was in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 6101. Donnie was a third-generation farmer, passing his love for farming down to his sons and grandsons. Donnie enjoyed raising a garden and especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 64 years, Vivian Reed Fischer; his daughter, Lee Ann Schrecker; and his brother, George Fischer.
Donnie is survived by his sister, Betty Dobbins of Portland, Oregon; two sons, Tony (Theresa) Fischer and Joe (Marcie) Fischer; and son-in-law George Schrecker, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Erin (James) Conkright, Bridgett Schrecker, Jacob, Nicholas and Michael Fischer; great-granddaughters Charlotte, Amelia and Nora Conkright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the Governor’s mandate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donald Fischer may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented