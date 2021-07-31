Donald Joseph Hardesty, 57, of Whitesville, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. He was born March 3, 1964, in Union County to the late Thomas Leslie and Betty Ann O’Nan Hardesty. Donald was currently employed as a diesel mechanic at Ken Shrouds Equipment in Rockport, Indiana. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being on his farm and was known to be able to work on anything and had the ability to reassemble whatever it was to working order.
Donald is survived by a son, Brandon Hardesty; his siblings, Linda Powell (Ron), Denny Hardesty (Sheree), Billy Hardesty (Stacey) and Mike Hardesty (Brenda); several nieces and nephews; and a devoted friend, Tonya Hagan.
A visitation time to celebrate Donald’s life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at a later date at St. Ann Cemetery in Morganfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donald Hardesty may be left at www.glenncares.com.
