Donald K. Gross, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April, 18, 1927, to the late Jacob O. and Christine Jones Gross. Don spent his early life in Evansville and at his grandparents farm in Western Daviess County. Don was a U.S. Army veteran and served at the end of World War II. After he returned home from World War II, he worked at J.C. Penny selling men’s suits for a brief time.
In 1944, he went to work for G.E., where he spent the rest of his career as a unit supervisor in the shipping department. In 1945, Don married Lena Lyle of Hartford. While Don was employed at G.E., he attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. Both Don and Lena worked at G.E. until 1989 when they retired. Don and Lena were members of Masonville Methodist Church for many years, where they were very active. Don took great pride in his home and was constantly landscaping his yard with flowers, new shrubs and trees.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lena; his brother, Paul and wife Frances; and sister-in-law Lela Davis.
Don is survived by his nephew, Dr. Michael Gross and his wife, Ellen, of Cadiz; his cousin, Hester Cronin and her husband, Dave; and his guardian and friend, Chuck Morgan, all of Owensboro.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Masonville Methodist Church, 2810 Old Masonville Loop, Utica, KY 42376; Kentucky Methodist Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356; or the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
