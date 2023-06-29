Donald Kim Johnson, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born March 30, 1956, to Donald J. Johnson and the late Anna Lee Young Johnson. Kim graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1974. He worked as a union industrial painter through Local 156 out of Evansville, Indiana. Earlier in life, Kim was employed at Foodland then Frank Miller Sporting Goods where he fueled his passion for fishing and hunting. Kim was said to fish 200 and golf 100 days a year and, in his opinion, was one of the best pan fishermen in the state.
As a laid back and humble man, he was a man of few words, but when he spoke, he spoke his mind. Kim was an avid UK and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to the horse races. As his parents aged, especially after his mother passed away in 2018, Kim became the primary caregiver for his father.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Donald Johnson of Owensboro; six siblings, Suzanne Denton of San Ramon, California, Jeffrey L. Johnson (Jennifer) of Hawesville, Kelly Johnson (Nancy) of Owensboro, Brian Johnson (Elizabeth) of Lexington, and Andy Johnson (Monica) and Mary Ann Johnson, both of Owensboro; along with numerous nieces and nephews who he treated like his own kids.
A memorial service for Kim Johnson will be held at noon Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House/Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Kim’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
