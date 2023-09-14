Donald Knight, 58, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at home.
Survivors: children, Chasity Knight, Chrissy Knight, and Jonathan Knight, and siblings, Ronald (Connie) Knight, Michael (Janet) Knight, David Knight, Judy (Ricky) Nealy, Betty (Mike) Coomer, and Peggy (Jeff) Hightower.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy: The family of Donald Knight, c/o Ronald Knight for funeral expenses.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented