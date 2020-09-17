Donald L. Crowe, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was born in Hancock County on Aug. 3, 1930, to the late Bertram and Stella Jackson Crowe. Donald worked for over 20 years at Green River Steel and was a Korean War Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing and watching UK basketball.
During the winter months, he and his wife of 71 years, Emily, would spend time in Florida. During the summer months, they would spend most of their time at Rough River. Donald loved time spent with his family and was described as a wonderful dad and husband. There was nothing he set his mind to that he could not accomplish. Donald was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sharon Rae Crowe; sister Beverly Green Winstead; and brother Maxwell Crowe.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Rosa Poole Crowe; sons Donald Wayne Crowe, and his wife, Donna, and Ricky Crowe, and his wife, Debbie; grandchildren Shannon Crowe, Donnie Crowe, Brad Crowe, and his wife, Kelly, Emily Foster, and her husband, Wes, and Steven Wagner, and his wife, Angela; great-grandchildren Haley, C.J., Aaron, Bailey, Larissa, Kayla, Aubren, Jake and Emma; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Services for Donald L. Crowe will be at Glenn Funeral Home with limited attendance. Interment will be in West Point Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Donald L. Crowe shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to West Point Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Donald L. Crowe may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented