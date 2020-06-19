Donald L. Westerfield, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Sheffield, Alabama, to the late Alvin and Fern Stevenson Westerfield. He was retired from Daramic, served as the minister of music for 20 years at Community Baptist Church, and was a deputy constable in Daviess County. Don was a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge Yellowbanks No. 957 and the Fraternal Order of Police. He loved to play music and was in two country bands, WK Country and Kentucky Knights. Don was a man of strong faith and never met a stranger. He loved watching UK basketball, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty "Dixie" Westerfield; his second wife, Farrell Westerfield; brother Bud Westerfield; and sister Barbara Hall.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Clark (Bruce) and Paula Long (Richard); four grandchildren, Nikki Toomey (Jarrod), Leah Burchfield (Jeff), Chad Long (Tabatha) and Dana Lanham; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Paul Westerfield (Doris); half-brother Mike Westerfield (Paula); and two half-sisters, Linda Arnold (Larry) and Rita Rhodes (Alan).
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Baptist Church in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday with Masonic services at 6 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends are encouraged to wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Puzzle Pieces, 1512 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
